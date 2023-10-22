ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: Mohammed Shami Stats Against New Zealand
Indian pace bowler Mohammed Shami has taken 25 wickets in 12 matches in ODIs.
Mohammed Shami has got 4 wicket haul against New Zealand in ODIs.
The Indian Pacer has 7 maidens in ODIs against the Kiwis.
Mohammed Shami has an economy rate of 6.15 against the Black Caps in the 50 over format.
Mohammed Shami has good skills in bowling seam and threading the ball on the pitch's rough patch.
India will play New Zealand in ODI World Cup 2023 on October 22.
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, Dharamshala is decked up for this vital clash.
