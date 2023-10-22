ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult
Rohit Sharma has scored 889 runs in 25 innings against New Zealand.
Trent Boult has taken 24 wickets in just 13 innings against India in ODIs.
The Indian Captain has smashed two centuries against the Kiwis in ODIs.
Kiwis Prime pacer has bamboozled Rohit Sharma 4 times in his career in ODIs.
Rohit Sharma has been putting runs on board for himself at an average of 37.04 against New Zealand in ODIs.
Trent Boult has an impressive bowling economy of 4.70 against the Men in Blue in ODIs.
India will play New Zealand in ODI World Cup 2023 on October 22.
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, Dharamshala is decked up for this vital clash.
