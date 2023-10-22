ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli vs Trent Boult
Virat Kohli has scored 1433 runs in ODIs against the Kiwis overall.
Trent Boult has taken 24 wickets in just 13 innings against India in ODIs.
The Former Indian Captain has smashed 5 centuries in ODIs against New Zealand in his career.
Kiwis Prime pacer has bamboozled Virat Kohli 3 times in his career in ODIs.
Virat Kohli has been putting runs on board against New Zealand at an average of 55.12
Trent Boult has an impressive bowling economy of 4.70 against the Men in Blue in ODIs.
India will play New Zealand in ODI World Cup 2023 on October 22.
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, Dharamshala is decked up for this vital clash.
