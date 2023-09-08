ODI World Cup 2023: Biggest Win Margin By Runs
Australia beat Afghanistan by the margin of 275 runs at Perth in 2015.
India beat Bermuda by the margin of 257 runs at Trinidad in 2007.
South Africa beat West Indies by the margin of 257 runs at Sydney in 2015.
Australia beat Namibia by the margin of 256 runs at Potchefstroom in 2003.
Sri Lanka beat Bermuda by the margin of 243 runs at Trinidad in 2007.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 opening ceremony will be held on October 4 at Narendra Modi Stadium.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 the much awaited clash, India vs Pakistan will take place on 14 October at Narendra Modi Stadium.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Cricketers Who Changed Their Religion