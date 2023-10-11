ODI World Cup 2023, Opening Ceremony: All You Need To Know
In the opening ceremony, there would be a lighshow and then dance performances.
The spotlight will be on Indian music artist Arijit Singh as people are curious to watch him out in the opening ceremony.
Indian actor and film producer Amitabh Bachchan who has a film career spanning over five decades will also be in the opening ceremony.
Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, known professionally as Superstar Rajinikanth who works mainly in Tamil cinema in a career spanning over five decades would likely be in the opening ceremony.
Indian Legend Sachin Tendulkar is also invited to be the part of the opening ceremomy, as fans will be witnessing the GOD Of Cricket and would definetly give goosebumps as he will enter into the ceremony.
The Opening Ceremony will be on 14th October 2023, before the match against the arch-rivals on Saturday.
Narendra Modi Stadium will be decked up for the clash between India and Pakistan.
