ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan Viral Memes
11 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
ary yar home and away jersey rakh dete!
Delhi Capitals uploaded a post on their Twitter handle and wrote "Indians when Afghanistan announced their playing XI ."
Can't buy mangoes due to the off season but bought mazza for the second innings
Today you will see great acting of Afghan players against India. They will drop Kohli catches so that he could make a ton.
400 runs expected from Afghanistan against this fluke bowling line up
ICC ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG will be played on 11th October 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
