ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Australia: Battles To Watch Out For
08 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Mohammed Siraj vs David Warner: The Indian pacer has emerged as one of the most improved bowlers across formats in the last two years. Siraj will be a great threat to Aussie opener.
Mitchell Starc vs Virat Kohli: The Indian batter has scored 8 tons till now against Australia. Whereas, Mitchell Starc was the highest wicket-taker in last two ODI World Cup edition.
Ravichandran Ashwin vs Steve Smith: In 2020 test series in Australia, Ashwin dismissed Smith thrice in that tour and once again the Indian off-spinner will try to get him out.
Adam Zampa vs Hardik Pandya: Winning the huge moments during the middle overs will be a challenge and with Zampa facing off Pandya, both players will try to win that battle.
Rohit Sharma vs Pat Cummins: The battle of the captains will be one to watch out for Sunday. The Aus skipper can be a threat as he can test Rohit in the initial stages of the innings.
The Indian cricket team begin their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Shubman Gill will not play the first match and it is a big concern for Team India as he is suspected to have contacted Dengue.
