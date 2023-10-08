ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Australia: Battles To Watch Out For

08 Oct, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Mohammed Siraj vs David Warner: The Indian pacer has emerged as one of the most improved bowlers across formats in the last two years. Siraj will be a great threat to Aussie opener.

Mitchell Starc vs Virat Kohli: The Indian batter has scored 8 tons till now against Australia. Whereas, Mitchell Starc was the highest wicket-taker in last two ODI World Cup edition.

Ravichandran Ashwin vs Steve Smith: In 2020 test series in Australia, Ashwin dismissed Smith thrice in that tour and once again the Indian off-spinner will try to get him out.

Adam Zampa vs Hardik Pandya: Winning the huge moments during the middle overs will be a challenge and with Zampa facing off Pandya, both players will try to win that battle.

Rohit Sharma vs Pat Cummins: The battle of the captains will be one to watch out for Sunday. The Aus skipper can be a threat as he can test Rohit in the initial stages of the innings.

The Indian cricket team begin their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Shubman Gill will not play the first match and it is a big concern for Team India as he is suspected to have contacted Dengue.

