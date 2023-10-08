ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Australia: Players To Watch Out For
08 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Virat Kohli: His remarkable average of 53.05 and eight centuries against Australia in 53 ODIs make him a linchpin in India's batting lineup.
Adam Zampa: With 45 wickets in the past 20 months, Zampa's performance will be closely watched against India.
Rohit Sharma: The Indian skipper has scored a total of 8 tons including one double century against Australia in ODIs.
Mitchell Starc: His aim will be to unsettle the Indian batters and create early breakthroughs, setting the tone for the match.
Ravichandran Ashwin: The Indian off-spinner has a good record against Australia and can create havoc against Aussies left-handed batters.
David Warner: He scored half-centuries in all three matches when he played against India in the three-match ODI series.
The Indian cricket team begin their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Shubman Gill will not play the first match and it is a big concern for Team India as he is suspected to have contacted Dengue.
