ODI World Cup 2023: Team India Schedule, Date, Time, Venue
India will play the opener clash of ODI World Cup 2023 against Australia on October 8 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
On October 11, India will face Afghanistan in New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.
India's third match will be against arch-rivals Pakistan which will be played on October 14 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
India will face Bangladesh on October 19 at MCA Stadium, Pune and the match will start at 2 PM IST.
India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup match will be played on October 22 at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.
Lucknow's Ekana Stadium will witness the clash between India and England on 29th October.
On 2nd November, India will face Sri Lanka in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and the match will start from 2 PM IST.
India will face South Africa on November 5 and the match will be played at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.
India will face Netherlands on November 12 and the match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's Schedule, Date, Time, Venue