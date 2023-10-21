ODI World Cup 2023: Most Runs Scored From 4s And 6s In An Innings
21 Oct, 2023
Koushik Paul
David Warner - (14x4, 9x6) vs Pakistan
Devon Conway - (19x4, 3x6) vs England
Dawid Malan - (16x4, 5x6) vs Bangladesh
Rohit Sharma - (16x4, 5x6) vs Afghanistan
Mitchell Marsh - (10x4, 9x6) vs Pakistan
Kusal Mendis - (14x4, 6x6) vs Pakistan
Devon Conway leads the chart for most fours with 30 to his name. In most sixes list, Kusal Mendis is on top with 14 hits over the rope.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IND Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: Players Who Can Replace Hardik Pandya