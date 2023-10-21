ODI World Cup 2023: Most Runs Scored From 4s And 6s In An Innings

21 Oct, 2023

Koushik Paul

David Warner - (14x4, 9x6) vs Pakistan

Devon Conway - (19x4, 3x6) vs England

Dawid Malan - (16x4, 5x6) vs Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma - (16x4, 5x6) vs Afghanistan

Mitchell Marsh - (10x4, 9x6) vs Pakistan

Kusal Mendis - (14x4, 6x6) vs Pakistan

Devon Conway leads the chart for most fours with 30 to his name. In most sixes list, Kusal Mendis is on top with 14 hits over the rope.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: IND Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: Players Who Can Replace Hardik Pandya

 Find Out More