ODI World Cup 2023, NED vs SL: Players To Watch Out For
Netherlands opener Vikramjit Singh began with an impressive 52 in the team’s first match against Pakistan he could be a key player against Sri Lanka.
Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka has been among the wickets, although he has been expensive in a couple of matches. He had figures of 8/86 in the run-fest against South Africa.
Pacer Logan van Beek was one of the stars of the show for the Dutch in their historic win over South Africa. He could disturb the Sri Lankan top order.
It is no secret that Kusal Perera can be an extremely dangerous campaigner when in form, although his lack of consistency is a worry. He could be the key player against Netherlands.
Charith Asalanka began with a dashing 79 in a losing cause against South Africa in what was a high-scoring game. He could be a threat to the Flying Dutchmen.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match 19 Netherlands vs Sri Lanka will take place on 21 October.
Ekana Sports City Lucknow is decked up for this vital clash between NED vs SL.
