ODI World Cup 2023, NZ vs AFG: Players To Watch Out For
18 Oct, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
1. Kiwis Opener Devon Conway could be threat to the Afghan bowlers as we look on to his ongoing form in ODI world Cup 2023.
2. Afghanistan's opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz can also be the key player to watch out for against the Kiwis as he shown his techniques and skills in the last match played against England.
3. New Zealand's left arm pacer Trent Boult could be a huge threat to the Afghan top order as he has always troubled right handers through his line and length.
4. Afghanistan's all-rounder Rashid Khan is most experienced in the Afghan campaign to play on New Zealandn pitches, on his IPL experience and mind sharpness he could be threat for the Kiwis by both bat and ball.
5. Kiwis Young talent Rachin Ravindra is making his own way to get runs on the board and keep his prime form with himself, he could be a key player in this match.
ODI World Cup 2023, match 16 New Zealand vs Afghanistan will take place on 18 October.
The Chepauk stadium is decked up for this vital clash between NZ and AFG.
