ODI World Cup 2023, NZ vs AFG: Rashid Khan vs Rachin Ravindra
18 Oct, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
Rashid Khan has taken 177 wickets in 97 matches in ODI overall.
Rachin Ravindra has smashed a century in the opening game of ODI World Cup 2023 against England.
The Afghan all-rounder has an impressive economy of 4.25.
The young all-rounder has put up two half centuries in the ODIs overall.
It would be interesting to watch the young batter face Rashid Khan in this Mega Contest.
ODI World Cup 2023, match 16 New Zealand vs Afghanistan will take place on 18 October.
The Chepauk stadium is decked up for this vital clash between NZ and AFG.
