ODI World Cup 2023, NZ vs SA: Players To Watch Out For
1. Rachin Ravindra - Rachin Ravindra has been outstanding for New Zealand in his debut World Cup, exceeding all expectations.
2. Keshav Maharaj - Maharaj himself, is an experienced and smart operator who has chipped in with key wickets for the team.
3. Trent Boult - The Kiwis will depend on the experienced pacer to strike early. His tussle with De Kock could potentially set the tone of the innings.
4. Quinton de Kock - Experienced South African opener Quinton de Kock is enjoying his farewell ODI series. In fact, he is currently the leading run-getter in the tournament.
5. Heinrich Klaasen - Heinrich Klaasen has been a class apart in the World Cup when it comes to clean striking. In six matches, he has smashed 300 runs at an average of 50 and an excellent strike rate of 149.25.
ODI World Cup 2023 match 32, NZ vs SA will take place on 1st November.
This vital clash will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune.
