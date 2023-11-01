ODI World Cup 2023, NZ vs SA: Records broken by Quinton De Kock
1st South African to score 500 runs in a WC edition.
Most sixes in a WC edition as a Wicketkeeper.
3rd in history to score 4 or more WC centuries.
Most runs as a Wicketkeeper in a WC edition.
1st to reach 500 runs in this WC.
Most runs in a WC edition after the first 7 innings.
This is some way to say goodbye to a format, that too at the biggest stage. Take a bow, Quinny!
