ODI World Cup 2023, NZ vs SA: Records broken by Quinton De Kock

01 Nov, 2023

Sunny Daud

1st South African to score 500 runs in a WC edition.

Most sixes in a WC edition as a Wicketkeeper.

3rd in history to score 4 or more WC centuries.

Most runs as a Wicketkeeper in a WC edition.

1st to reach 500 runs in this WC.

Most runs in a WC edition after the first 7 innings.

This is some way to say goodbye to a format, that too at the biggest stage. Take a bow, Quinny!

