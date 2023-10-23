ODI World Cup 2023, PAK vs AFG: Battles To Watch Out For
23 Oct, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
Imam ul-Haq vs Fazalhaq Farooqi
Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Shaheen Afridi
Babar Azam vs Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Azmatullah Omarzai vs Haris Rauf
Mohammad Rizwan vs Rashid Khan
ODI World Cup 2023 match 22 PAK vs AFG will take place on 23 October.
MA Chidambaram Stadium is decked up for this vital clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
