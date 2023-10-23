ODI World Cup 2023, PAK vs AFG: Battles To Watch Out For

23 Oct, 2023

Ankit Banerjee

Imam ul-Haq vs Fazalhaq Farooqi

Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Shaheen Afridi

Babar Azam vs Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Azmatullah Omarzai vs Haris Rauf

Mohammad Rizwan vs Rashid Khan

ODI World Cup 2023 match 22 PAK vs AFG will take place on 23 October.

MA Chidambaram Stadium is decked up for this vital clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: ODI World Cup 2023, PAK vs AFG: Players To Watch Out For

 Find Out More