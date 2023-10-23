ODI World Cup 2023, PAK vs AFG: Players To Watch Out For
1. Rashid Khan (AFG) - In this tournament Rashid Khan has taken six wickets till now and he would also be looking to add a couple more to his tally.
2. Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) - Pakistan's wicket-keeper batter is running good in form in this tournament, he could be the player to watch out for against Afghanistan.
3. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) - This player has always played a vital role for his team, even today the expectations are high towards this batter against Pakistan.
4. Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK) - Pakistan's pacer could be a huge threat to Afghanistan as he claimed a five-wicket haul against Australia, and will look to take wickets against Afghanistan.
5. Babar Azam (PAK) - This player needs to come back into the form as Pakistan need him to play a captain's knock and take Pakistan for a victory.
ODI World Cup 2023 match 22 PAK vs AFG will take place on 23 October.
MA Chidambaram Stadium is decked up for this vital clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
