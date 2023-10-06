ODI World Cup 2023, PAK vs NED - Battles To Watch Out For
Utkarsh Rathour
Teja Nidamanuru vs Shadab Khan: The Dutch batter amassed 111 off 76 balls against the West Indies in the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. Shadab Khan has taken 83 wickets so far in ODI.
Max O'Dowd vs Shaheen Afridi: The Dutch team may use Max O'Dowd as an opener just because of his aggressive batting. To deal with this threat, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam can use left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi.
Babar Azam vs Logan van Beek: The Dutch all-rounder might be dangerous for Babar Azam if he finds a hint of swing early in the inning.
The second match of the ODI World Cup 2023 will be played between Pakistan and the Netherlands on October 6.
Pakistan and the Netherlands have faced off six times in the ODI format. The Men in Green won all six times.
The Men in Green will led by Babar Azam. Scott Edwards will captain the Netherlands.
The Netherlands team defeated Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.
