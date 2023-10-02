ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's Schedule, Date, Time, Venue
Pakistan will play their opener clash against Netherlands in Hyderabad on October 6 which will start from 2 PM IST.
On October 10, Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in Hyderabad and the match will start from 2 PM IST.
In the third outing, Pakistan will face arch-rivals India which will be played in Ahmedabad on October 14 and will start from 2 PM IST.
Pakistan will face Australia on October 20, in Bengaluru the match will start from 2 PM IST.
On October 23, Pakistan will face Afghanistan in Chennai and the match will start at 2 PM IST.
Pakistan and South Africa will face each other on October 27 in Chennai and the match will start from 2 PM IST.
Pakistan will lock horns against Bangladesh on October 31 which will be played in Kolkata.
On November 4, Pakistan will face New Zealand in Bengaluru and the match will start from 10.30 AM IST.
Pakistan vs England ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played in Kolkata on November 11 and the match will start from 2 PM IST.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Australia's Head To Head Record Against Each Team In ICC ODI World Cup