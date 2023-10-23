ODI World Cup- Player of the Match Awards by Indian Players- In Pics
Player of the match in ICC World Cup is given to players who have outperformed and have made a significant impact in the game.
K. L Rahul was awarded with the player of the match award against Australia for a brilliant batting performance in the ICC World Cup
Rohit Sharma with his aggressive batting against Afghanistan had pulled out the highest runs scored against Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup
With his return to the Indian bowling unit Jasprit Bumrah took his player of the match award against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup
King Kohli has been in a brilliant form in the ICC World Cup matches. He was awarded the player of the match against Bangladesh for his impeccable batting performance
In a match against New Zealand Mohammed Shami clichéd 5 wickets and was honoured with player of the match award
