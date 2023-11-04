ODI World Cup 2023: Players Who Can Replace Hardik Pandya In India's Playing XI
04 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Suryakumar Yadav: The biggest contender for the No. 6 spot will be SKY. In the last match against England at Lucknow, the right-handed batter smashed 49 runs, and he can also score quick runs at the end, which will help the Indian squad post big totals.
Ishan Kishan: The left-handed batter can open and bat in the middle order as well. However, Ishan can be used as a floater in the Indian batting line-up. He can also provide variety, as in the top six, as he is the left-handed batter.
Ravichandran Ashwin: India's experienced off-spinner can be considered in India's playing XI as a spin bowling all-rounder to provide additional depth in the bowling, and Ashwin can chip some runs at the end as well. His game sense can make a huge impact in knockout games.
The Indian vice-captain, Hardik Pandya, sustained an ankle injury during the match against Bangladesh in Pune in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 tournament.
The Event Technical Committee of the mega event has approved Hardik Pandya's replacement and fast bowler Prasidh Krishna will replace him in the squad.
The right-arm quick pacer Prasidh Krishna has had just 19 white-ball appearances till now.
Unbeaten India will lock horns against South Africa in the high-voltage encounter at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5.
