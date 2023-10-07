ODI World Cup 2023: Records Broken By South African Players
1. Highest Team Total In ODI World Cup - Smashing 428/5 on board in match four against Sri Lanka in 2023 World Cup, took the Proteas on the record breaking total in the World Cup.
2. Fastest Hundred In ODI World Cup - Aiden Markram smashed the fastest Century in the World Cup by scoring 100 in just 49 balls against Sri Lanka in match number four of 2023 World Cup.
3. First team to have 3 hundreds in an innings in ODI World Cup - South Africa is the only team having three players centuries in one match following up with Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram.
4. Highest team total in Delhi - 237 was the highest total at Feroz Shah Kotla then the Proteas broke the record by putting 428 runs on board.
Interesting Fact: South Africa has a record of failing to win World Cups, the Proteas were always close and gave tough fights to the opponents but failed to win World Cup.
Interesting Fact: On 25th October 2015, South Africa beat India 214 margin of runs as the Proteas scored 439 runs against Indian at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
