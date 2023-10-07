ODI World Cup 2023: Records That Indians Can Break
07 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Team Indian is set to start its ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on Sunday against Australia.
Indian batter Virat Kohli needs three more centuries to go past Tendulkar (49) in terms of becoming the first global cricket to strike 50 tons in ODIs.
Indian seamer Mohammed Shami is 13 wickets away from becoming the highest Indian wicket-taker in World Cup history, as he would surpass Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath (44).
Young Indian opener Shubman Gill needs 665 runs more to become the highest run-scorer in an ODI calendar year, as he would go past former Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar (1,894).
Indian skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma is just three maximums away from becoming the highest six-hitter in international cricket as he looks to go past legendary West Indian opener Chris Gayle (553).
Rohit is also in the run for breaking another record with the bat, as a ton more would make him the Indian with the most number of hundreds in the event's history, going past Tendulkar (6).
If India manages to emerge victorious in terms of winning the title, it would become the first-ever side to win the tournament as a host consecutively, having won in 2011, the last time it hosted the competition.