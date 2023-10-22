ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's Stats Vs New Zealand
22 Oct, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
Rohit Sharma has scored 889 runs in 25 innings against New Zealand.
The Indian Captain has smashed two centuries against the Kiwis in ODIs.
Rohit Sharma has five crucial fiftes against the Black Caps in ODIs.
Rohit Sharma has been putting runs on board for himself at an average of 37.04 against New Zealand in ODIs.
Rohit Sharma has a strike rate of 82.24 against the Kiwis in ODIs.
India will play New Zealand in ODI World Cup 2023 on October 22.
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, Dharamshala is decked up for this vital clash.
