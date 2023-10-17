ODI World Cup 2023, SA vs NED: Top 5 Key Players To Watchout For
17 Oct, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
1. Quinton de Kock - The Protea Wicket Keeper Batter has scored 6385 runs in 147 innings in ODIs overall, he could be a key player against Netherlands.
2. Max O'Dowd - The Opening batter of the Flying Dutchmen has scored 1179 runs in just 35 innings in ODIs, he has also played before with the Proteas in T20 World Cup 2022.
3. Rassie van der Dussen - With having an excellent form in ODI World Cup 2023 and giving the Proteas a good start in the event with a phenomenal century, he could be another key player for Souch Africa.
4. Colin Ackermann - The Flying Dutchmen's middle order batter had troubled the Proteas in the T20 World Cup 2022, smashing boundries with his power hitting style he could be another key player for Netherlands.
5. Keshav Maharaj - A calculating left arm orthodox spinner has the ability to restrict the Dutchmen as they struggle alot against the spin. He could be the key player for South Africa.
South Africa will face Netherlands on 17 October 2023 at 2:00 PM (IST) in ODI World Cup 2023.
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala is decked up for the clash between the Proteas and the Flying Dutchmen.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ODI World Cup 2023: Indian-Origin Cricketers Playing For Other Teams