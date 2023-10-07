ODI World Cup 2023, SA vs SL: Battles To Watchout For
07 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Quinton de Kock vs Lahiru Kumara: In 26 ODIs, the Sri Lankan pacer has scalped 34 wickets at an average of 33.55 and an economy rate of 6.42.
Kusal Mendis vs Gerald Coetzee: Mendis is someone who likes to attack the bowling and with Coetzee bowling at the top it will be interesting to see who wins the battles.
Aiden Markram vs Dunith Wellalage: The SL spinner claimed a superb five-fer in the Asia Cup Super 4 match against India. Markram also bagged the Player of the Series award against Australia.
Heinrich Klaasen vs Matheesha Pathirana: The Proteas amassed 174 against Australia. Matheesha Pathirana will be one of the Lankan bowlers tasked to stop him.
Charith Asalanka vs Kagiso Rabada: At the death overs, Asalanka will face a challenge from experienced South African pacer Kagiso Rabada.
South Africa will face Sri Lanka in match number four of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 7.
Quinton de Kock will retire from the one-day format after the World Cup in India.
