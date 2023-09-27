ODI World Cup 2023: Siraj Or Shami? Who Will Be India's Second Pacer With Jasprit Bumrah
27 Sep, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
India's premium pacer Jasprit Bumrah has 126 wickets in 77 ODIs, economy 4.61 and a strike rate of 31.5.
The biggest question for Indian management is who will play with Jasprit Bumrah? So let's check stats of Shami and Siraj.
Mohammed Shami didn't played much of the Asia Cup 2023 as he featured in just two matches.
Siraj showcased a stunning performance in the Asia Cup 2023 Final where he dismantled Sri Lankan bating order with his lethal pace bowling. The pacer took 6 wickets.
Mohammed Siraj has scalped 53 wickets in 23 matches with an impressive economy of 4.76 and a strike-rate of 24.0.
Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami took 171 wickets in 94 ODI matches with 5.57 economy at a strike rate of 27.4.
With India looking to strenghten their lower batting order it will be tough for them to play both the pacers along with Bumrah.
