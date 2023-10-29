ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli vs Joe Root Stats
29 Oct, 2023
Koushik Paul
Virat Kohli and Joe Root are the two modern-day greats and have established themselves as significant figures in world cricket.
In the ODI World Cups, Virat Kohli has played in 31 matches scoring 1384 runs at an average of 55.36.
Joe Root has played 22 ODI World Cup games and scored 933 runs at an average of 49.10. Both Kohli and Root has three ODI World Cup hundreds.
However, Joe Root has a higher strike rate of 89.02 compared to Kohli's 85.65 in ODI World Cup matches.
In ODI World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli is fifth on batters' list with 354 runs from five games. He also scored a century against Bangladesh.
England did not get much contribution from Joe Root as the former captain could manage just 175 runs so far from five games including two fifties.
India take on England on October 29 in Lucknow in ODI World Cup 2023. India are the only unbeaten side in the competition while England won just one out of five.
