ODI World Cup: 5 Players Who Made Into Squad Despite Not Named Initially
06 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Rishabh Pant was named as a standby for the ODI World Cup 20219. He was called up in the middle of the World Cup after Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of the tournament.
Mohit Sharma replaced Ishant Sharma in the original 15-member squad in the ICC ODI World Cup 2015 in Australia.
Kerala pacer Sreesanth replaced Praveen Kumar, who was ruled out of the 2011 World Cup because of an elbow injury.
Right-arm fast bowler Stuart Clark replaced star bowler Brett Lee in the 2007 edition, after the latter was ruled out with an ankle injury.
Star all-rounder Andre Russell was ruled out of the 2019 World Cup midway through the tournament due to a left knee injury. He was replaced by Sunil Ambris.
The 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will be the 13th edition of the Cricket World Cup. It is scheduled to be hosted in India from 5 October to 19 November 2023.
