ODI World Cup - Best Bowling Figures By An Indian
30 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Ashish Nehra: 10-2-23-6 vs England
Venkatesh Prasad: 9.3-2-27-5 vs Pakistan
Robin Singh: 9.3-0-31-5 vs Sri Lanka
Yuvraj Singh: 10-0-31-5 vs Ireland
Kapil Dev: 12-2-43-5 vs Australia
Team India will play their first warm-up game against defending champions England on 30th September.
Rohit Sharma-led India will face Australia in their opening fixture in the ODI World Cup 2023 at Chennai on 8th October.
