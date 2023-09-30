ODI World Cup - Best Bowling Figures By An Indian

30 Sep, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Ashish Nehra: 10-2-23-6 vs England

Venkatesh Prasad: 9.3-2-27-5 vs Pakistan

Robin Singh: 9.3-0-31-5 vs Sri Lanka

Yuvraj Singh: 10-0-31-5 vs Ireland

Kapil Dev: 12-2-43-5 vs Australia

Team India will play their first warm-up game against defending champions England on 30th September.

Rohit Sharma-led India will face Australia in their opening fixture in the ODI World Cup 2023 at Chennai on 8th October.

