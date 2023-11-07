ODI World Cup: David Warner vs Rohit Sharma Stats
07 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
The Indian skipper has played 25 matches, while the Australian opener has also played 25 games till now.
Both batters have remained two-time not-outs in the ODI World Cups so far.
Both Rohit and Warner have the same runs in the mega tournament. Both have amassed 1420 runs.
Both openers have the same average in the ODI World Cups. Both have a 61.73 average in the tournament.
Rohit Sharma has a stunning strike rate of 102.97, while David Warner has a strike rate of 101.86.
The Indian captain has smashed 7 tons, while the Australian opener has notched up 6 centuries so far.
Rohit Sharma has five fifties to his name. David Warner has four half-centuries to his name till now in the ODI World Cups.
