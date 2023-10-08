ODI World Cup: Fastest Bowler To Reach 50 Wickets

08 Oct, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Mitchell Starc: 19 innings

Lasith Malinga: 25 innings

Glenn McGrath: 30 innings

Muttiah Muralitharan: 30 innings

Wasim Akram: 33 innings

Micthell Starc becomes the fastest bowler to take 50 wickets in the ODI World Cup history. He achieved this feat vs India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on October 8.

India rolled over Australia for 199 in 49.3 overs in their opening World Cup 2023 match on October 8, Sunday.

