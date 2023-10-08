ODI World Cup: Fastest Bowler To Reach 50 Wickets
08 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Mitchell Starc: 19 innings
Lasith Malinga: 25 innings
Glenn McGrath: 30 innings
Muttiah Muralitharan: 30 innings
Micthell Starc becomes the fastest bowler to take 50 wickets in the ODI World Cup history. He achieved this feat vs India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on October 8.
India rolled over Australia for 199 in 49.3 overs in their opening World Cup 2023 match on October 8, Sunday.
