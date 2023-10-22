ODI World Cup- Highest Batting Average In ODI Run Chases- In Pics
India's former captain Virat Kohli has been in a phenomenal form in the ICC World Cup 2023
In his recent form in ODIs Kohli has the highest average of 64.4 runs. In 150 innings Kohli smashed 7,596 runs
Veteran South African batsman Ab De Villiers is popularly known for hitting in 360 degrees
De Villiers in ODIs has a brilliant average of 56.8 runs in 103 innings where he scored 4,204 runs
Australia's batting sensation Michael Bevan had his best career batting in One Day Internationals
Michael Bevan in ODIs had an average of 56.5 coming in 81 innings he played where he scored 2,882 runs.
England's talented batsman Joe Root in 73 innings he scored 2,944 runs with an average of 54.5 in One Day Internationals
Australia's most successful captain Michale Clarke had one the best careers in leading his team to victory in One Day Internationals
Clarke was also considered one of the finest batsmen of Australia. He had an average of 53.9 in 75 matches where he scored 2,696 runs in ODIs
