ODI World Cup: Highest Scores By Indian Wicket-Keepers
10 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
145 - Rahul Dravid v SL, 1999
97* - KL Rahul v AUS, 2023*
91* - MS Dhoni v SL, 2011
85* - MS Dhoni v ZIM, 2015
65 - MS Dhoni v AUS, 2015
The Rohit Sharma-led side will face Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, on October 11.
Indian wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul was adjudged the Player of the Match for his impressive 97-run knock against Australia at the ODI World Cup 2023 on October 8.
