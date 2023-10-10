ODI World Cup: Highest Scores By Indian Wicket-Keepers

10 Oct, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

145 - Rahul Dravid v SL, 1999

97* - KL Rahul v AUS, 2023*

91* - MS Dhoni v SL, 2011

85* - MS Dhoni v ZIM, 2015

65 - MS Dhoni v AUS, 2015

The Rohit Sharma-led side will face Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, on October 11.

Indian wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul was adjudged the Player of the Match for his impressive 97-run knock against Australia at the ODI World Cup 2023 on October 8.

