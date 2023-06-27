The first ODI World Cup was played in 1975.
On 7 June 1975 India played their first match against England at Lords where England won by 202 runs.
West Indies was the first team to win the ODI World Cup beating Australia in the final.
England hosted the tournament for three consecutive times (1975, 1979, 1983).
In 1987 the tournament was played in India and Pakistan.
Till 1983 the ODI World Cup was a 60-over game.
Australia won the title for five times whereas India and West Indies won the tournament two times each. Pakistan and Sri Lanka won the title for one time each.
England is the defending champions as they won the 2019 title beating New Zealand in the final.
