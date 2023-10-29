ODI World Cup: Indian Captains With Most Consecutive Wins In World Cup
India's most successful captain is none other than wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Unger his captaincy M.S Dhoni registered 11 consecutive wins in the ICC World Cup matches
Second on the list is Sourav Ganguly, under his captaincy he led his team to win 8 matches in a row in the World Cup
Currently leading Team India in the ICC ODI World Cup Rohit Sharma registered 5 consecutive wins.
Former Indian Virat Kohli led his team to victory 5 matches in a row in the ICC World Cup
Kapil Dev during his captaincy period he also won 5 matches in a row in the World Cup
