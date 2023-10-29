ODI World Cup: Indian Captains With Most Consecutive Wins In World Cup

29 Oct, 2023

Shawn Dass

India's most successful captain is none other than wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Unger his captaincy M.S Dhoni registered 11 consecutive wins in the ICC World Cup matches

Second on the list is Sourav Ganguly, under his captaincy he led his team to win 8 matches in a row in the World Cup

Currently leading Team India in the ICC ODI World Cup Rohit Sharma registered 5 consecutive wins.

Former Indian Virat Kohli led his team to victory 5 matches in a row in the ICC World Cup

Kapil Dev during his captaincy period he also won 5 matches in a row in the World Cup

