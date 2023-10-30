ODI World Cup: Mohammed Shami v.s Mitchell Starc Bowling Stats- In Pic
Australia's marquee bowler Mitchell Starc has been in brilliant form in the ICC World Cup 2023.
Starc has taken six 4+ wicket hauls at the Men's One Day International World Cup.
Mohammed Shami has gained back the momentum of taking wickets at crucial point of the game,
Mohammed Shami has also matched the records of the Australian fast bower at the Men's ODI World Cup.
Starc since 2010 has bowled over 1001 overs and took 227 wickets in his ODI career.
Mohammed Shami on the other hand has the best bowling figures of 5/54 in his 10 overs at the ICC World Cup 2023
Yet Mitchell Starc becomes quickest to take 50 wickets in ICC World Cup.
The right-arm pacer Shami looks to match the records of the Aussie bowler in the rest matches of the ICC World Cup 2023.
