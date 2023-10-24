ODI World Cup: Most 6s In A World Cup Tournament As A Captain- In Pics
1. Eoin Morgan from England smashed 22 sixes in the 2019 ODI World Cup
2. Former captain of South Africa Ab De Villiers smashed 21 sixes in the 2015 World Cup game
3. Veteran player Aaron Finch from Australia hit 18 sixes in the 2019 World Cup tournament
4. Legendary batsman Brendon Mccullum smashed 17 sixes in the 2015 World Cup match
5. Currently leading India Rohit Sharma has also smashed 17 sixes in the ICC World Cup 2023
6.Leading India in the 2003 World Cup Tournament Sourav Ganguly cleared 15 sixes in the tournament
7. West Indies legend Vivian Richards led his team in the 1987 World Cup and smashed 13 sixes in the tournament
8. Australia's batting legend Ricky Ponting smashed 13 sixes in the 2003 World Cup
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Pakistan's ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal Qualification Scenario