ODI World Cup - Most Runs For England

05 Oct, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Graham Gooch: 897 runs

Joe Root: 758 runs

Ian Bell: 718 runs

In the 2019 World Cup edition, Joe Root amassed 556 runs at an impressive average of 61.8.

The defending champions will take on New Zealand in the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 5.

England's all-rounder Ben Stokes could miss the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup opener against New Zealand on Thursday.

New Zealand will be entering the stadium without the player who was pivotal in their previous campaign - Kane Williamson.

