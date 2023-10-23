ODI World Cup: Most Sixes By Indian Captain

23 Oct, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Rohit Sharma - 17*(5 Inns)

Sourav Ganguly - 15 (11 Inns)

Kapil Dev - 13 (13 Inns)

MS Dhoni - 9 (14 Inns)

Skipper Rohit Sharma completed 50 ODI sixes in this year, becoming the first Indian to reach a half-century of sixes in the ODI format in a calendar year.

In the match against New Zealand at Dharamshala, Rohit smashed 46 runs in 40 balls.

After five matches, Rohit Sharma is the second highest run-scorer in the ODI World Cup 2023 after Virat Kohli.

