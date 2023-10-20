ODI World Cups: Highest Individual Scores For Australia

20 Oct, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

178 - David Warner vs AFG, Perth, 2015

166 - David Warner vs BAN, Nottingham, 2019

163 - David Warner vs Pakistan, Bengaluru, 2023

158 - Matthew Hayden vs WI, North Sound, 2007

153 - Aaron Finch vs SL, The Oval, 2019

Aussie openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh's brutal onslaught took Australia to 367/9 against Pakistan in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 match at Bengaluru.

Pakistan's pacer Shaheen Afridi picked up five wickets and gifted 52 runs against Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 match at Bengaluru.

