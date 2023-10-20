ODI World Cups: Highest Individual Scores For Australia
20 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
178 - David Warner vs AFG, Perth, 2015
166 - David Warner vs BAN, Nottingham, 2019
163 - David Warner vs Pakistan, Bengaluru, 2023
158 - Matthew Hayden vs WI, North Sound, 2007
153 - Aaron Finch vs SL, The Oval, 2019
Aussie openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh's brutal onslaught took Australia to 367/9 against Pakistan in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 match at Bengaluru.
Pakistan's pacer Shaheen Afridi picked up five wickets and gifted 52 runs against Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 match at Bengaluru.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Players With Their Best Scores In ODI World Cup 2023