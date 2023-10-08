Oldest Captain To Lead India In ODI World Cup
08 Oct, 2023
Koushik Paul
36y 161d - Rohit Sharma (2023)
36y 124d - Mohammad Azharuddin (1999)
34y 71d - Rahul Dravid (2007)
34y 56d - S Venkataraghavan (1979)
33y 262d - MS Dhoni (2015)
Rohit Sharma is playing his third ODI World Cup and leading in the mega event for the first time.
A lot of pressure will be on Rohit Sharma as India look to end the 10-year ICC trophy drought.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ODI World Cup: Fastest Batter To Complete 1000 Runs