Oldest Captain To Lead India In ODI World Cup

08 Oct, 2023

Koushik Paul

36y 161d - Rohit Sharma (2023)

36y 124d - Mohammad Azharuddin (1999)

34y 71d - Rahul Dravid (2007)

34y 56d - S Venkataraghavan (1979)

33y 262d - MS Dhoni (2015)

Rohit Sharma is playing his third ODI World Cup and leading in the mega event for the first time.

A lot of pressure will be on Rohit Sharma as India look to end the 10-year ICC trophy drought.

