OTD, MS Dhoni Retired: 10 Memorable Moments Of MSD's Career
15 Aug, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
On August 15, 2020, MS Dhoni retired from international cricket saying, 'From 1929 hrs, consider me retired'
MS Dhoni's 183 not out against Sri Lanka in 2005. His maiden ODI ton was 148 against Pakistan in the same year.
In April 2006, MS Dhoni replaced then Australian captain Ricky Ponting as No.1 ranked ODI batter.
In 2007, MS Dhoni led India to inaugural T20 World Cup title.
In 2009, Dhoni led India to top spot in ICC Test rankings for the first time in 85-year history.
MS Dhoni led India to 2011 World Cup trophy, thus ending 28-year wait since 1983.
MS Dhoni's112m six off Australian pacer Clint McKay at Adelaide Oval in 2012 CB Series was the longest ever by the then Indian skipper in ODIs.
MS Dhoni's maiden Test double ton against Australia in 2013 in Chennai is still the highest score by any Indian wicketkeeper in the longest format.
MS Dhoni won the ICC ODI Player of the Year for two consecutive years, in 2008 and 2009.
MS Dhoni won the ICC Spirit of the Decade award from 2011 to 2020.
