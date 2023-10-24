Ouinton de Kock To MS Dhoni: Highest Scores By Wicketkeepers In ODIs

24 Oct, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

183* - MS Dhoni (IND) vs SL, Jaipur, 2005

178 - Quinton de Kock (SA) vs AUS, Centurion, 2016

176 - Litton Das (BAN) vs ZIM, Sylhet, 2020

174 - Quinton de Kock (SA) vs BAN, Mumbai, WS, 2023

173* - Jaskaran Malhotra (USA) vs PNG, Al Amerat, 2021

South Africa opener Quinton de Kock's 174-run knock against Bangladesh helped the Proteas reach 382/5 runs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Aiden Markram-led South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first against Bangladesh on Tuesday at the ODI World Cup 2023 match in Mumbai.

