Ouinton de Kock To MS Dhoni: Highest Scores By Wicketkeepers In ODIs
24 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
183* - MS Dhoni (IND) vs SL, Jaipur, 2005
178 - Quinton de Kock (SA) vs AUS, Centurion, 2016
176 - Litton Das (BAN) vs ZIM, Sylhet, 2020
174 - Quinton de Kock (SA) vs BAN, Mumbai, WS, 2023
173* - Jaskaran Malhotra (USA) vs PNG, Al Amerat, 2021
South Africa opener Quinton de Kock's 174-run knock against Bangladesh helped the Proteas reach 382/5 runs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Aiden Markram-led South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first against Bangladesh on Tuesday at the ODI World Cup 2023 match in Mumbai.
