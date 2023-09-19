Overall Batting Records In World Cup
Most Runs: Sachin Tendulkar (2278)
Highest Individual Score: Martin Guptill (237)
Highest Average (Min 10 Innings): Lance Klusener (124.0)
Highest Strike Rate (Min 250 Balls): Glenn Maxwell (169.25)
Most Centuries: Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar (6)
Most 50+ scores: Sachin Tendulkar (21)
Fastest Fifty: Brendon McCullum (18 balls)
Fastest Century: Kevin O'Brien (50 balls)
Fastest 150: AB de Villiers (64 balls)
Fastest 200: Chris Gayle (135 balls)
Most Fours: Sachin Tendulkar (241)
Most Four In An Innings: Martin Guptill (24)
Most Sixes: Chris Gayle (49)
Most Sixes In An Innings: Eoin Morgan (17)
Most Ducks: Nathan Astle (5)
Highest Partnership: Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels (372)
