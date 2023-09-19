Overall Batting Records In World Cup

19 Sep, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Most Runs: Sachin Tendulkar (2278)

Highest Individual Score: Martin Guptill (237)

Highest Average (Min 10 Innings): Lance Klusener (124.0)

Highest Strike Rate (Min 250 Balls): Glenn Maxwell (169.25)

Most Centuries: Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar (6)

Most 50+ scores: Sachin Tendulkar (21)

Fastest Fifty: Brendon McCullum (18 balls)

Fastest Century: Kevin O'Brien (50 balls)

Fastest 150: AB de Villiers (64 balls)

Fastest 200: Chris Gayle (135 balls)

Most Fours: Sachin Tendulkar (241)

Most Four In An Innings: Martin Guptill (24)

Most Sixes: Chris Gayle (49)

Most Sixes In An Innings: Eoin Morgan (17)

Most Ducks: Nathan Astle (5)

Highest Partnership: Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels (372)

