Overall Bowling Records In World Cup
19 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Most Wickets- Glenn McGrath (71)
Best Bowling Figures- Glenn McGrath ( 7/15)
Best Average(Min. 400 Balls)- Mitchell Starc (14.81)
Best Strike Rate (Min 20 Wickets)- Mohammed Shami (18.6)
Best Economy Rate (Min. 166 overs)- Andy Roberts (3.24)
Most Five-Wicket Haul- Mitchell Starc (3)
Most Four-Wicket Haul- Mitchell Starc (6)
Most Wickets In Consecutive Deliveries- Lasith Malinga (4)
Fastest Bowler- Shoaib Akhtar (161.3 Kmph)
