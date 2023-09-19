Overall Bowling Records In World Cup

19 Sep, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Most Wickets- Glenn McGrath (71)

Best Bowling Figures- Glenn McGrath ( 7/15)

Best Average(Min. 400 Balls)- Mitchell Starc (14.81)

Best Strike Rate (Min 20 Wickets)- Mohammed Shami (18.6)

Best Economy Rate (Min. 166 overs)- Andy Roberts (3.24)

Most Five-Wicket Haul- Mitchell Starc (3)

Most Four-Wicket Haul- Mitchell Starc (6)

Most Wickets In Consecutive Deliveries- Lasith Malinga (4)

Fastest Bowler- Shoaib Akhtar (161.3 Kmph)

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Last 5 ODI Series Win Between India And Australia

 Find Out More