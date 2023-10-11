PAK vs SL, ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka By 6 Wickets
10 Oct, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Opener Pathum Nissanka scored 51 off 61 deliveries for Sri Lanka.
Kusal Mendis scored a quick-fire 77-ball 124.
Sadeera Samarawickrama also smashed 108 in 89 balls to take Sri Lanka to 344/9.
Hasan Ali was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. He finished with figures 10-71-4.
Abdullah Shafique scored 113 off 103 balls during the run-chase.
Muhammad Rizwan smashed an unbeaten 121-ball 131 to guide Pakistan to a 6-wicket victory.
Muhammad Rizwan has been adjudged as Man of the Match.
