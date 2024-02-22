Pakistan Born Cricketers Who Got IPL Contracts After 2008
22 Feb, 2024
Koushik Paul
Usman Khawaja – The Australian cricketer played one season for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017.
Imran Tahir – The South African international played for Delhi Capitals, Rising Pune Supergiant and Chennai Super Kings in IPL.
Owais Shah – The England international played for three franchises in IPL. He played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Rajasthan Royals.
Azhar Mahmood – The Pakistani-turned British citizen played for Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL. In all, the all-rounder played 23 games.
Ali Khan – The Pakistan-born USA international signed for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020. However, he was ruled out due to injury without playing a match.
When IPL started in 2008, the BCCI allowed players from Pakistan to play in the cask-rich league.
The Pakistani players were banned from IPL after the 2009 Mumbai terror attacks.