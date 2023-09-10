Pakistan have bowled out all three teams they have come across in this Asia Cup
Naseem Shah has never gone wicketless in his short 13-match ODI career
Babar Azam vs Kuldeep Yadav in ODIs reads: 35 balls, 18 runs, 2 dismissals
Ishan Kishan equals Rohit Sharma's record of four consecutive 50-plus scores in ODIs.
India and Pakistan played 133 ODIs and India won 55 of them.
Hardik Pandya's much-needed knock against Pakistan helped India to cross 200 runs mark.
Virat Kohli averages nearly 105 across eight matches at RPS Colombo
