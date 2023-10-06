Pakistan vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023; Head To Head And Records

06 Oct, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Total match 6 - Pak win 6 , Ned - 0

PAK (highest score) vs NED: 314/6 (50)

PAK (lowest score) vs NED: 206 (49.4)

NED (highest score) vs PAK: 298/8 (50)

PAK (highest individual score) vs NED: Fakhar Zaman 109 (109)

PAK (best bowling) vs NED: Naseem Shah 5/33 (10)

The Men in Green will face the Dutch side at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on October 6.

